National Bank Financial Boosts RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Price Target to C$27.00

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$25.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$25.75 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

RIOCF stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.63. The company had a trading volume of 13,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,286. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.69 and a 200 day moving average of $17.74. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $19.17.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, development, management, and operation of shopping centers. Its property portfolio includes grocery anchored, new format retail, urban retail, mixed-use and non-grocery anchored centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

