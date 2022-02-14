Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Lifted to Buy at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $42.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $33.00.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Murphy Oil from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Murphy Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Murphy Oil from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Murphy Oil from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Murphy Oil from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.38.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MUR opened at $34.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Murphy Oil has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $35.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.96 and a beta of 2.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.36.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -100.00%.

In related news, VP Kelly L. Whitley sold 2,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $90,722.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $1,659,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,626 shares of company stock valued at $1,915,932. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.