MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Short Interest Update

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a drop of 44.7% from the January 15th total of 3,330,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 737,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in MRC Global by 130.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 74,404 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MRC Global by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,063,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,002,000 after purchasing an additional 158,130 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in MRC Global by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,841,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,313,000 after purchasing an additional 77,628 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MRC Global by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,151,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after purchasing an additional 36,609 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in MRC Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $314,000. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MRC Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.94.

NYSE MRC opened at $7.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08. MRC Global has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $12.21. The company has a market capitalization of $642.31 million, a P/E ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 2.33.

About MRC Global

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry. Its products include Carbon Steel Pipe, Carbon Steel Fittings & Flanges, Valves, Valve Automation, Stainless & Alloy Pipe, Mill Supplies & Safety and ValveWatch.

