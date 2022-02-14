Morgan Stanley Trims Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Target Price to $296.00

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $325.00 to $296.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Argus raised shares of Equifax from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Equifax from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $290.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Equifax from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $296.06 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $290.91.

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $225.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.49. Equifax has a 12-month low of $161.87 and a 12-month high of $300.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.04.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.03. Equifax had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 28.24%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equifax will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.61%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 208.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 1,514.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

