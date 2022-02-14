Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Fresnillo (LON:FRES)

Fresnillo (LON:FRES)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 750 ($10.14) price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FRES. Royal Bank of Canada cut Fresnillo to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 1,025 ($13.86) to GBX 575 ($7.78) in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,340 ($18.12) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,340 ($18.12) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.47) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Fresnillo from GBX 880 ($11.90) to GBX 860 ($11.63) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 937.86 ($12.68).

Shares of LON FRES opened at GBX 650.37 ($8.79) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £4.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 805.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 835.25. Fresnillo has a 52 week low of GBX 610.60 ($8.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,041.09 ($14.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.98.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

