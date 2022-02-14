Morgan Stanley Raises Position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,691,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,663 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $269,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 850.0% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1,213.6% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the third quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 30.4% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter.

KWEB opened at $36.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.05. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a twelve month low of $32.73 and a twelve month high of $104.94.

