Morgan Stanley Has $252.57 Million Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,289,459 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,992 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $252,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1,092.3% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 961.5% in the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 105.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NXPI. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.24.

NXPI opened at $186.74 on Monday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $164.19 and a 12-month high of $239.91. The stock has a market cap of $49.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $216.57 and a 200-day moving average of $212.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.53. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 14.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.75%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $1,579,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

