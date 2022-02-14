Morgan Stanley Has $240.36 Million Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,711,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,075,445 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Corteva were worth $240,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTVA. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the third quarter valued at $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Corteva by 20.7% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Corteva in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Corteva by 1,120.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTVA. KeyCorp upped their price target on Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Redburn Partners upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.54.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $51.05 on Monday. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.60 and a 1-year high of $52.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.74.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Corteva had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.63%.

In other news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $188,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.