Morgan Stanley Has $224.70 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,055,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,796 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $224,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3,158.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 521,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,924,000 after purchasing an additional 505,978 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 35.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,625,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,062,000 after purchasing an additional 423,420 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,030,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,818,000 after purchasing an additional 278,054 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 91.0% in the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 414,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,947,000 after purchasing an additional 197,279 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,294,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,144,000 after purchasing an additional 196,626 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $54.16 on Monday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $59.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.07.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

