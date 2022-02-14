Morgan Stanley Buys 400,245 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,725,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400,245 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $219,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INVH. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Invitation Homes during the third quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Invitation Homes during the second quarter worth $35,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Invitation Homes during the third quarter worth $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 116.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Invitation Homes in the third quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research raised Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.77.

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $41.83 on Monday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $27.43 and a one year high of $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a PE ratio of 92.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 151.11%.

In related news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 23,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total transaction of $980,981.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

