Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) PT Lowered to $415.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $475.00 to $415.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MCO. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Moody’s from $402.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $406.82.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $332.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $368.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $375.77. The company has a market capitalization of $61.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Moody’s has a 52 week low of $272.60 and a 52 week high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total value of $71,985.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.62, for a total value of $176,395.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,390 shares of company stock valued at $527,996. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 12.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Moody’s by 8.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,876,000 after acquiring an additional 4,673 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Moody’s by 73.3% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Moody’s by 54.6% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Moody’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

