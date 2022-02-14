Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Trading Down 4.4%

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK)’s stock price dropped 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.06 and last traded at $10.06. Approximately 412 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 63,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Montauk Renewables from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Montauk Renewables alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.25 and a 200 day moving average of $10.09.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Montauk Renewables had a negative return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $39.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Montauk Renewables, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Montauk Renewables by 792.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 12,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Montauk Renewables in the 2nd quarter worth about $174,000. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Montauk Renewables Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNTK)

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Montauk Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montauk Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.