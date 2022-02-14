Monolithic Power Systems’ (MPWR) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

MPWR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $530.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $549.11.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $424.29 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1 year low of $301.51 and a 1 year high of $580.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of 95.35, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $451.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $485.03.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.24. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $336.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 53.93%.

In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total value of $681,904.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 29,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total transaction of $11,833,860.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,551 shares of company stock worth $23,452,796. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 854,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $420,694,000 after buying an additional 25,061 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,862,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 181,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,384,000 after purchasing an additional 100,879 shares during the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

