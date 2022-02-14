MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.36

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.36 and last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 6291 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ML shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on MoneyLion in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on MoneyLion in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Get MoneyLion alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.74.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $44.22 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that MoneyLion Inc. will post -43.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. StepStone Group LP bought a new position in MoneyLion during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,878,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,328,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,260,000. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,529,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,546,000. 46.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MoneyLion (NYSE:ML)

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyLion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyLion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.