Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

NASDAQ MCRI opened at $76.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 1.74. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 12 month low of $54.06 and a 12 month high of $79.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.93.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.12. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 16.24%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 5.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 437,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,927,000 after buying an additional 21,613 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 4.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 31,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 107.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 7,683 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 9.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 410.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.

