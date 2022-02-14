Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.
NASDAQ MCRI opened at $76.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 1.74. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 12 month low of $54.06 and a 12 month high of $79.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.93.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 5.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 437,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,927,000 after buying an additional 21,613 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 4.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 31,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 107.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 7,683 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 9.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 410.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.
Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile
Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.