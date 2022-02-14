Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Receives $199.09 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $199.09.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MHK. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $248.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Mohawk Industries stock traded down $7.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $144.17. 1,068,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,797. Mohawk Industries has a 1-year low of $143.25 and a 1-year high of $231.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.47. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.52.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries will post 14.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.2% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3.7% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 42.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

