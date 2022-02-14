Model N (NYSE:MODN) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Model N (NYSE:MODN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Sunday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Model N from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Model N from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Model N from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.50.

MODN stock opened at $25.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $931.23 million, a PE ratio of -30.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Model N has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $45.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.95.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Model N had a negative net margin of 15.37% and a negative return on equity of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $51.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Model N’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Model N will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Model N news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $159,177.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 14,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $470,659.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,215 shares of company stock worth $806,837. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Model N by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,943,592 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $148,456,000 after buying an additional 1,067,495 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Model N by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,302,854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,646,000 after buying an additional 30,888 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Model N by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,158,566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,812,000 after buying an additional 503,792 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Model N by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,359,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,029,000 after buying an additional 37,137 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Model N by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,161,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,090,000 after buying an additional 212,174 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its industry solutions include: revenue cloud for pharma, revenue cloud for medtech, revenue cloud for high tech and business services for life sciences. The firm’s products include: channel data management, channel management, deal Intelligence, deal management for high tech, deal management for life sciences, global pricing management, global tender management, government pricing, intelligence cloud, market development fund management, medicaid, payer management, price intelligence, provider management, rebate management and validata.

