MKM Partners Increases TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Price Target to $81.00

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) had its target price increased by analysts at MKM Partners from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners’ price target indicates a potential upside of 38.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TTE. UBS Group upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($66.67) to €60.00 ($68.97) in a report on Friday, January 14th. AlphaValue raised shares of TotalEnergies to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €51.00 ($58.62) to €52.00 ($59.77) in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TotalEnergies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.67.

NYSE TTE opened at $58.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.92. TotalEnergies has a 1 year low of $40.33 and a 1 year high of $60.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.79 and its 200 day moving average is $49.50.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 5.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

