Minter Network (BIP) Trading Down 17.5% Over Last Week

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 14th. Minter Network has a market cap of $12.13 million and $6,800.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Minter Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Minter Network has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002376 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.85 or 0.00125528 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.98 or 0.00189969 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00043803 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00024011 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,874.35 or 0.06827018 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Minter Network Profile

Minter Network uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,457,356,620 coins and its circulating supply is 5,252,147,053 coins. Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Minter Network Coin Trading

