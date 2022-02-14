Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Short Interest Update

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a growth of 98.0% from the January 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

In other Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund news, Director James E. Hillman acquired 3,000 shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.40 per share, with a total value of $31,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,085,000 after purchasing an additional 114,419 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,010,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,945,000 after purchasing an additional 28,442 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 197,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 97,088 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 195,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 20,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P grew its holdings in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 176,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 35,400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.95. 6,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,997. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.21. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.38 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

About Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

