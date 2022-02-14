Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Purchased by CMG Global Holdings LLC

CMG Global Holdings LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 358.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,648 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology comprises about 1.4% of CMG Global Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. CMG Global Holdings LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 4,203 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MU stock traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $92.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 565,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,305,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.67 and a twelve month high of $98.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 6.17%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.10.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $681,347.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 97,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total transaction of $9,324,214.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 240,407 shares of company stock valued at $22,948,161. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

