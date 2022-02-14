MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0256 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th.
MFS Government Markets Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 6.6% over the last three years.
Shares of MGF opened at $3.98 on Monday. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $4.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.16.
About MFS Government Markets Income Trust
MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.
