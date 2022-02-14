MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0256 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 6.6% over the last three years.

Get MFS Government Markets Income Trust alerts:

Shares of MGF opened at $3.98 on Monday. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $4.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.16.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,578 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.33% of MFS Government Markets Income Trust worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 40.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MFS Government Markets Income Trust

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Government Markets Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Government Markets Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.