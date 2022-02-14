MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th.

MFS Charter Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 2.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:MCR opened at $7.65 on Monday. MFS Charter Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.28.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MFS Charter Income Trust stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,058 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust were worth $2,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

MFS Charter Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

