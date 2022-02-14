M&F Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFBP) Short Interest Update

M&F Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFBP) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of M&F Bancorp stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $7.25. 2,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,995. M&F Bancorp has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $8.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.41.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th.

M&F Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Mechanics and Farmers Bank. The company operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Mechanics and Farmers Bank. It offers banking services which include checking accounts, savings accounts, Negotiable Order of Withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, loans for real estate, construction, businesses, personal use, home improvement and automobiles, equity lines of credit, credit lines, consumer loans, credit cards, safe deposit boxes, bank money orders, internet banking, electronic funds transfer services, including wire transfers, traveler’s checks, and notary services.

