Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Receives $70.17 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.17.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Metro from C$71.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Metro from C$73.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Metro from C$66.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Metro from C$64.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Metro stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.97. 802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643. Metro has a 1 year low of $41.91 and a 1 year high of $57.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.84.

Metro, Inc retails and distributes food and pharmacy products. It operates a network of supermarkets, discount stores and drugstores. The company was founded on December 22, 1947 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

