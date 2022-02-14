Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,419,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,076,439 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 3.2% of Capital Research Global Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $13,717,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Asset Management Corp IL ADV lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.1% in the third quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 20.4% in the second quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 81,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,374,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.0% in the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 76,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 10.7% in the third quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total value of $26,688.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $2,814,342.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,795 shares of company stock valued at $4,365,773 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Argus cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. HSBC upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $220.00 on Monday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.15 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $611.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $312.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $335.52.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

