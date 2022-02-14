Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Short Interest Update

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 165,300 shares, a drop of 40.9% from the January 15th total of 279,700 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 93,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mesabi Trust in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mesabi Trust in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Mesabi Trust during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Mesabi Trust by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,041 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Mesabi Trust by 25.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,238 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the period. 30.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Mesabi Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NYSE:MSB opened at $22.18 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.24. Mesabi Trust has a 1 year low of $20.22 and a 1 year high of $39.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.00 million, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.92.

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The mining company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mesabi Trust had a return on equity of 233.34% and a net margin of 95.32%. The business had revenue of $16.36 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, January 30th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Mesabi Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 31.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Mesabi Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.89%.

About Mesabi Trust

Mesabi Trust engages in the collection and distribution of royalties and payment of expenses and liabilities. It holds interest in Peter Mitchell iron mine located near Babbitt and in Silver Bay, Minnesota. The company was founded on July 18, 1961 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

