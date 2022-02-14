Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,639 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTH. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 1,856,551.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 946,892 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,083,000 after buying an additional 946,841 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,833,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $662,877,000 after purchasing an additional 464,916 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 961,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,421,000 after purchasing an additional 250,554 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 861,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,598,000 after purchasing an additional 107,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,925,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $234,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 61,913 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total transaction of $7,461,754.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,277,679. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTH stock opened at $91.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52 week low of $79.40 and a 52 week high of $125.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.79.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.09 by $0.16. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 26.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.97 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 24.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTH has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

