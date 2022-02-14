Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.100-$1.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $315 million-$330 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $288.77 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VIVO. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Meridian Bioscience stock opened at $26.50 on Monday. Meridian Bioscience has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $30.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 23.61%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Meridian Bioscience stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Meridian Bioscience were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

