Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) Shares Sold by Commodore Capital LP

Commodore Capital LP lessened its holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,972,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,771 shares during the period. Mereo BioPharma Group makes up 1.3% of Commodore Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Commodore Capital LP owned 2.91% of Mereo BioPharma Group worth $4,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Mereo BioPharma Group by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 4,832,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,696,000 after acquiring an additional 290,209 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,177,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 398,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 113,800 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 11,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639,392 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a report on Monday, December 13th.

Shares of MREO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,607. Mereo BioPharma Group plc has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $4.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.04.

Mereo BioPharma Group Profile

Mereo BioPharma Group Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics that aim to improve outcomes for oncology and rare diseases. Its portfolio include Etigilimab (MPH-313), Alvelestat (MPH-966), Setrusumab (BPS-804), Navicixizumab (OMP-305B83), Acumapimod (BCT-197), and Leflutrozole (BGS-649).

