MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Stock Position Cut by Compass Group LLC

Compass Group LLC cut its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 61.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,588 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre makes up 4.5% of Compass Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Compass Group LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $13,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth $42,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth $49,000. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MELI stock traded up $12.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,103.42. 4,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,583. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,149.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,469.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $957.60 and a 12-month high of $2,006.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 689.68 and a beta of 1.54.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $1,600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,887.00.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

