Meme One Day Volume Hits $1.13 Million (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 13th. In the last seven days, Meme has traded flat against the dollar. One Meme coin can currently be bought for approximately $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Meme has a total market cap of $11.47 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Meme alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $100.35 or 0.00239224 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00014028 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005320 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000880 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00018124 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002195 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Meme Profile

Meme (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Meme Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.