Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) had its price target cut by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.98% from the company’s current price.
MPW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.50 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.
Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $21.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.69 and a 200 day moving average of $21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.99. Medical Properties Trust has a one year low of $19.39 and a one year high of $24.13.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPW. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 379.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,443,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,291,000 after buying an additional 16,179,381 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 17.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,172,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233,068 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 341.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,869,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,813 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 104.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,236,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter worth about $30,782,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Medical Properties Trust Company Profile
Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.
