Medacta Group SA (OTCMKTS:MEDGF) Short Interest Up 480.0% in January

Medacta Group SA (OTCMKTS:MEDGF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 480.0% from the January 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 29.0 days.

OTCMKTS MEDGF opened at $143.00 on Monday. Medacta Group has a 1-year low of $143.00 and a 1-year high of $143.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.19.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Medacta Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Medacta Group SA develops, manufactures, and distributes orthopedic and spinal surgery medical devices in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers personalized kinematic models and 3D planning tools for use in hip, knee, shoulder, sports medicine, and spine procedures. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Castel San Pietro, Switzerland.

