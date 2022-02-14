Maxim Group Begins Coverage on Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA)

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA) in a research report report published on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$7.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of TSE:MDNA opened at C$2.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.63. The firm has a market cap of C$121.70 million and a P/E ratio of -4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a current ratio of 11.07. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 52-week low of C$1.73 and a 52-week high of C$5.87.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM), as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

