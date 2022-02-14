Mattel, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share (NASDAQ:MAT)

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Mattel in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.17. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mattel’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MAT. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Mattel from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Mattel from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mattel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT opened at $24.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.55. Mattel has a twelve month low of $17.94 and a twelve month high of $25.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.20.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.23. Mattel had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 57.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAT. Brahman Capital Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Mattel during the third quarter worth approximately $50,736,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 37.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,067,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,032 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mattel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,867,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 13.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,047,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 889.3% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 950,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,108,000 after acquiring an additional 854,605 shares in the last quarter. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

