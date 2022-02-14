Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) PT Lowered to $470.00

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $484.00 to $470.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a market perform rating and a $432.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $447.70.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $379.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 6.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $411.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $391.96. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52 week low of $312.42 and a 52 week high of $446.46.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 12.38%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials will post 12.06 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MLM. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 464.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

