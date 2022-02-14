Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 120,795 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 1,201.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,851 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,795 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $17,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 56,140.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,614 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 77.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 53.4% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IFF stock opened at $133.84 on Monday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.39 and a 1 year high of $157.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.49. The company has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a PE ratio of 108.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.06.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 2.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 256.91%.

Several research firms have issued reports on IFF. StockNews.com raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $188.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.34.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

