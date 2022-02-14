Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 995,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,713,000.

Separately, Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mandiant during the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. Institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MNDT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mandiant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mandiant in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Mandiant from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mandiant in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mandiant from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mandiant has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

MNDT stock opened at $18.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Mandiant Inc has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $22.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 0.99.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Mandiant had a negative net margin of 30.46% and a negative return on equity of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Mandiant’s quarterly revenue was down 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mandiant Inc will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mandiant news, COO John P. Watters purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.55 per share, with a total value of $165,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Mandiant Company Profile

Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, EMEA, APAC, and Other.

