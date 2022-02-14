Marshall Wace LLP Increases Position in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 835,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 452,291 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Ferro were worth $16,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ferro in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in Ferro in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ferro in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Terril Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in Ferro in the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ferro in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

Shares of Ferro stock opened at $21.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.15. Ferro Co. has a 1-year low of $14.98 and a 1-year high of $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Ferro Profile

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

