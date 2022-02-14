Marshall Wace LLP Increases Holdings in Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,663,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 263,396 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.16% of Pine Technology Acquisition worth $16,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PTOC. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new position in Pine Technology Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $11,628,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pine Technology Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $10,564,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $7,716,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $5,790,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $4,928,000.

NASDAQ:PTOC opened at $9.90 on Monday. Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.85.

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify the business in the areas of InsurTech or insurance. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Ohio.

