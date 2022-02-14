Marshall Wace LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 8.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 385,424 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 37,701 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $14,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the third quarter valued at $40,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 40.1% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 15.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 4,861.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,927 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TPR. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Argus upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Tapestry from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.43.

In other Tapestry news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $484,058.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $99,316.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $39.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.37 and a 1 year high of $49.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.47.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.15. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

