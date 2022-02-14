Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to report $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Marriott International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.91. Marriott International posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 750%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full-year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $3.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Marriott International.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

In other news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total value of $1,142,962.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total value of $83,961.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 271,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,164,000 after buying an additional 141,433 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after buying an additional 3,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 102,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,006,000 after buying an additional 11,106 shares in the last quarter. 59.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MAR traded down $4.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $169.88. 2,819,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,275,377. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.35 and its 200-day moving average is $152.74. Marriott International has a twelve month low of $125.56 and a twelve month high of $177.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.63 and a beta of 1.72.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marriott International (MAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR)

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.