Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to report $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Marriott International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.91. Marriott International posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 750%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full-year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $3.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Marriott International.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

In other news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total value of $1,142,962.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total value of $83,961.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 271,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,164,000 after buying an additional 141,433 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after buying an additional 3,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 102,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,006,000 after buying an additional 11,106 shares in the last quarter. 59.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MAR traded down $4.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $169.88. 2,819,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,275,377. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.35 and its 200-day moving average is $152.74. Marriott International has a twelve month low of $125.56 and a twelve month high of $177.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.63 and a beta of 1.72.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

