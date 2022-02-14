Mariner LLC Takes $2.62 Million Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE)

Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,388.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $311,000.
Shares of NASDAQ VONE opened at $202.46 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.06. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $174.07 and a 52-week high of $220.90.
