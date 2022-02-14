Mariner LLC Takes $2.62 Million Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE)

Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,388.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $311,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VONE opened at $202.46 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.06. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $174.07 and a 52-week high of $220.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.776 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.