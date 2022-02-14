Mariner LLC Sells 3,309 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Mariner LLC trimmed its position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,309 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $3,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HIW. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 176.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 338.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 361.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on HIW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

Shares of HIW stock opened at $42.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.22 and a 1 year high of $48.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.11.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.79 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.82%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

