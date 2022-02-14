Mariner LLC Purchases 4,131 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Mariner LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 15.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,131 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,550,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,233 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,396,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,732,000 after acquiring an additional 134,827 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 2.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,347,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,540,000 after acquiring an additional 303,065 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,979,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,812,000 after acquiring an additional 151,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 32.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,376,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,997 shares during the last quarter. 72.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $87.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.31 and its 200 day moving average is $86.61. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.80 and a 12 month high of $91.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

AEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.18.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total transaction of $186,123.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 6,300 shares of company stock worth $546,084 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

