Mariner LLC Purchases 1,354 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Mariner LLC raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,090 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 155,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,621,000 after purchasing an additional 10,764 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,253,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,065,000 after purchasing an additional 79,109 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 59,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,750,000 after buying an additional 6,179 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. 65.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHKP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.91.

CHKP stock opened at $128.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.17. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $107.85 and a 12-month high of $131.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.70.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.11. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $599.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

