Mariner LLC Has $3.42 Million Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $3,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AJG. State Street Corp increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,381,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,314,122,000 after acquiring an additional 411,003 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 18.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,096,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,005,000 after acquiring an additional 791,098 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,906,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,646,000 after acquiring an additional 177,645 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.6% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,463,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,141,000 after acquiring an additional 275,780 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,303,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,387,000 after acquiring an additional 63,891 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $155.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $115.97 and a 1-year high of $171.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.54%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AJG. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.32.

In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total value of $1,652,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

