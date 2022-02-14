Mariner LLC Has $2.88 Million Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 46.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,617 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,855,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,932,077,000 after buying an additional 196,539 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,215,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,599,000 after buying an additional 44,535 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 11.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,481,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,718,000 after buying an additional 550,103 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,821,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,020,000 after buying an additional 99,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 103.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,485,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,078,000 after buying an additional 2,284,632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRU opened at $119.86 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.51 and its 200-day moving average is $108.49. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.00 and a 12-month high of $124.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $45.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.63.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.74. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.01 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.12%.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $392,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $10,328,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 184,434 shares of company stock valued at $20,814,931. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRU. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.27.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

