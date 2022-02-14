Mariner LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

Mariner LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) by 153.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,674 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF were worth $3,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNDW. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 333.1% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after buying an additional 47,431 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 108,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,649,000 after buying an additional 17,315 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 1,931.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 13,618 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,029,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 10,669 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BNDW opened at $75.90 on Monday. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $75.41 and a 1 year high of $81.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.46.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.096 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%.

